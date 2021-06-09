BREAKING: Revenue officers seize drugs in parcels destined for Limerick

REVENUE officers have seized a significant quantity of illicit drugs - some of which were destined for addresses in Limerick.

As part of routine operations, officers at Dublin Mail Centre seized the drugs, including 10kgs of herbal cannabis, 250 Zopiclone tablets, 30 grams of butane honey oil and 305 tablets of MDMA (ecstacy).

The combined estimated value of the drugs seized this Wednesday is €208,000.

"The illegal drugs were discovered, with the assistance of detector dog Bailey, in parcels that originated in the United States, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands and Canada. The parcels were declared as items such as toys, ice hockey equipment, cycling gloves, pillows, computer equipment and backpacks and were destined for delivery to addresses across the country, including Limerick," said a Revenue spokesperson.

Investigations are ongoing and gardai have been informed of the seizures.

The seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs across the country.