BREAKING: Revenue officers seize drugs in parcels destined for Limerick

BREAKING: Revenue officers seize drugs from in parcels destined for Limerick

The seizure made made at Dublin Mail Centre

Reporter:

David Hurley

REVENUE officers have seized a significant quantity of illicit drugs - some of which were destined for addresses in Limerick.

As part of routine operations, officers at Dublin Mail Centre seized the drugs, including 10kgs of herbal cannabis, 250  Zopiclone tablets, 30 grams of butane honey oil and 305 tablets of MDMA (ecstacy).

The combined estimated value of the drugs seized this Wednesday is €208,000.

"The illegal drugs were discovered, with the assistance of detector dog Bailey, in parcels that originated in the United States, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands and Canada. The parcels were declared as items such as toys, ice hockey equipment, cycling gloves, pillows, computer equipment and backpacks and were destined for delivery to addresses across the country, including Limerick," said a Revenue spokesperson.

Investigations are ongoing and gardai have been informed of the seizures.

The seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs across the country.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie