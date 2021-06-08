Man arrested following seizure of cash and designer clothes in Limerick

The man presented himself to gardai at Henry Street before the crime was reported

The man was questioned at Henry Street garda station

Reporter:

David Hurley

A FILE is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions following the seizure of a significant quantity of cash and designer clothing during a search operation in Limerick.

As part of an ongoing operation targeting suspected criminal activity, detective gardaí executed a a search warrant at a house in Glencairn, Dooradoyle at around 8.30am on Monday.

"During the search gardaí seized approximately €36,000 cash that had been hidden in the side panels of a car on the property. The car was also seized. When gardaí searched the house they seized three Canada Goose jackets and one Moncler jacket," said a spokesperson.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and was brought to Henry Street garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He was later released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie