Man arrested following seizure of cash and designer clothes in Limerick

The man was questioned at Henry Street garda station
A FILE is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions following the seizure of a significant quantity of cash and designer clothing during a search operation in Limerick.
As part of an ongoing operation targeting suspected criminal activity, detective gardaí executed a a search warrant at a house in Glencairn, Dooradoyle at around 8.30am on Monday.
"During the search gardaí seized approximately €36,000 cash that had been hidden in the side panels of a car on the property. The car was also seized. When gardaí searched the house they seized three Canada Goose jackets and one Moncler jacket," said a spokesperson.
A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and was brought to Henry Street garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
He was later released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Investigations are ongoing.
