Suspects identified following slashing of tyres in Limerick village

GARDAI have identified a number of suspects following several incidents of criminal damage in Kilfinane.

The tyres of a large number of cars which were parked at Main Street in the village were slashed in the early hours of last Thursday - May 27.

An investigation has been launched and gardai attached to Kilmallock garda station are appealing to anyone who witnessed what happened or who has information to contact them.

Enquires have been carried out in the area and it's understood that any available CCTV will also be viewed.

"Gardai have identified two suspects but they are appealing to any witnesses to this senseless act to please contact them at (063) 98018 or any garda station," said a spokesperson.