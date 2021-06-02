Organised crime suspects released by Clare gardai

GARDAI say six people who were arrested in County Clare as part of an ongoing operation targeting suspected organised crime have been released without charge.

Uniformed gardai and detectives from the Clare division arrested the five men and one woman in Ennis and the West Clare area during an operation on Tuesday morning.

All six were detained and questioned under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Ennis, Shannon and Kilrush garda stations.

An update was issued this Wednesday morning.

"The six people arrested in County Clare on June 1, 2021 have since been released. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions," said a spokesperson.

The organised crime group at the centre of the investigation is believed to be involved in the theft of catalytic converters and the sale of the precious metals contained within.

Investigations are ongoing.