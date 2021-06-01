Limerick burglary suspect charged with multiple theft offences

A WOMAN who was arrested by gardai investigating a burglary in Limerick city last week has been charged in connection with multiple theft offences.

The suspect was arrested in the early hours of Monday in relation to an incident which occurred in the Thomondgate area on May 24.

"Shortly before 4.30pm a woman called to a house selling cards. A youth answered the door and left the woman unattended while he went to get an adult. The woman then entered the house, into the sitting room and stole a handbag containing cash. The handbag was later recovered but the cash had been taken," said a garda spokesperson.

Following her arrest, the woman was taken to Henry Street garda station where she was detained and questioned under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

She has since been charged in relation to the burglary offence and four other theft incidents which also occurred last week.

The woman is due to appear before Limerick District Court later this Tuesday.