Jury in Munster abuse trial shown recordings of interview with nine-year-old girl

***Reader discretion advised***

THE trial of three men and four women accused of sexually abusing three children has heard a girl describe how her parents and relatives allegedly sexually abused her.

The seven accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, include the parents, grandmother and several aunts and uncles of the three main child complainants. The accused range in ages from 27 to 57 and live in various locations in Munster.

The Central Criminal Court heard that both parents are also accused of wilfully neglecting another two of their children.

The 56-year-old father of the three main child complainants has pleaded not guilty to 34 charges including rape, anal rape, oral rape, sexual assault, sexual exploitation and wilfully neglecting a child at locations in Munster on unknown dates between August 18, 2014 and April 28, 2016.

The 33-year-old mother of the three main child complainants has pleaded not guilty to 25 charges including sexual assault, sexual exploitation and wilfully neglecting a child at locations in Munster on unknown dates between August 18, 2014 and April 28, 2016.

The mother and father have also pleaded not guilty to wilfully neglecting two other boys at a location in Munster on unknown dates between August 18, 2014 and April 28, 2016.

In his opening address to the jury, Bernard Condon SC, prosecuting, said the case dealt with allegations of “the most difficult types” made by three young children against “the closest persons” in their lives.

Mr Condon said the prosecution case is twofold - that these children were “seriously neglected” over a period of years and that they were sexually abused and assaulted by their parents and by relatives of their parents over a number of years.

In specialist garda interviews which were recorded in August 2017 and which were played before the court, the female child complainant read aloud things that she said she had written down on pieces of paper.

The court heard these interviews took place after the girl had been taken into care in April 2016 and was living with her foster parents.

The girl, who was aged nine at the time of the interview, read aloud that her father, her mother, the 48-year-old accused man, the 35-year-old accused woman and her grandmother all touched her “private”.

She said they touched her private with their fingers and that her clothes were off when it happened, except for when her grandmother touched her private from the “outside”.

When asked what she used her private for, the girl said she used it for “weeing”. She said her father, mother, grandmother and the 48-year-old accused man had all touched her private more than once.

The girl said that her father, the 48-year-old accused man and the 27-year-old accused man put their privates in her private.

She that her father did this in the sitting room of her house and it felt “weird”. She said his clothes were off and her pants were gone. She said this happened two times.

The girl said the 48-year-old accused man put his private in her private more than once, that it happened three times. She said she did not know what his private looked like, only that it was “big”.

She said the 27-year-old accused man put his private in hers in the kitchen of his house. She said the 32-year-old accused woman was sitting on a chair in the room while this happened.

The girl said that in her old house “there was sex going on”. She said on different mornings her brothers, who are both complainants in the case, came into her room and asked did she want to do sex and she said okay.

She said she heard the word sex from one of her brothers. She said sex was when her brother's private went into her private.

The girl said this happened once with one of her brothers and two times with the other brother.

The trial, which is being heard at Croke Park, continues before Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury.