Garda warning following theft of garden furniture from Limerick home

AS the summer holidays approach, gardai are urging homeowners to ensure their garden furniture is kept secure and out of sight when not in use.

The advice has been issued following the recent theft of a set of a cast-iron table and chairs from the garden if a house in the Knocklong area.

"It is terrible to think that we cannot enjoy our property and leave it where we chose but the truth is we cannot, we must be vigilant. In this case, the garden table and chairs had been left in the lady’s front garden of the house for the past

fifteen years and nobody bothered with it," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"It is no harm to review your garden and keep any items of value in your back garden. It is also important to have a side gate or door preventing anybody from having easy access to your back garden," she added.

Gardai in Bruff are investigating the theft.