Seven remain in custody following seizure of drugs worth almost €1m in Limerick

SEVEN people remain in garda custody following a major drugs seizure during an operation targeting the sale, supply and distribution of illegal drugs in the Limerick area.

A number of premises across the city were searched on Friday as part of the pre-planned operation.

"Cannabis Herb worth an estimated €900,000 and approximately €45,000 in cash was discovered and seized," said a garda spokesperson.

A woman and seven men, all aged from their 20s to 70s, were arrested and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at various garda stations in the city.

One of the eight has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardai say the operation represents the ongoing investigations into drug distribution networks in the wider Mid West region.

The drugs seized have been send for analysis and investigations are ongoing.