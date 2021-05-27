Cash stolen by brazen burglar who 'walked into' Limerick home

GARDAI are investigating a brazen burglary during which the culprit walked into a house in the city while the owner and her grandson were present inside.

According to divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch, the woman even knocked on the door before entering the property in broad daylight.

"What happened was the young grandson answered the door and the woman said that she was selling cards. The young lad went upstairs to find his grandmother. While he was gone, the thief walked into the sitting room, picked up a handbag and ran out past the astonished grandmother as she was coming down the stairs," she said.

While the handbag was subsequently recovered, a considerable amount of cash had been taken.

"Crime prevention advice has always been to keep your doors locked at all times but what is also important is to warn children not to open the door unless an adult is with them," said Sgt Leetch.