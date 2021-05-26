Limerick gardai seek to identify owners of property stolen from parked cars

GARDAI at Roxboro Road in the city are seeking to identify the owners of property they believe was stolen from parked cars.

"Early last week a number of thefts from cars happened in the Raheen area. A male was arrested and some property was found on him. Gardai believe that this is stolen property from cars possibly from the Raheen area," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"If anybody has had property taken from their cars, property including a school bag could they contact Roxboro garda station as detectives in the crime office are keen to hand back the property to its owners," she added.

Separately, gardai are reminding motorists of the importance of keeping house and car keys in a safe place.

"Keep keys out of sight of a window or glass panels in a door. Ideally keep them in a drawer or press but do not keep them in your car and then leave your car unlocked," said Sgt Leetch who has highlighted one recent incident in Parteen.

"A thief opened the door of an unlocked car which was parked in the driveway of a house. He had a good rummage around and found a set of car keys. Maybe the thief tried them in the car he was in but what gardai do know is that he tried the keys in the family’s second car and drove it away."

Investigations into the theft are continuing.