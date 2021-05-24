Limerick gardai issue warning about 'rental fraud'

GARDAI have issued a warning in relation to a number of rental scams which they have been made aware of.

According to divisional crime prevention officer, Sergeant Ber Leetch, people are still being tricked out of a lot of money if targeted.

"The most recent one is in the rental market. This is where people are looking to rent either a long-term family home, rent a holiday house for two weeks or students looking for accommodation," she warned.

"What happens is a person sees a property online and agrees to rent it following a virtual tour. They are then asked for a deposit and a months rent in advance. This large amount is paid and they only discover that it is a fraud when they call to the property for keys or they try to use keys they have been sent in the post," added Sgt leetch.

Gardai say some of the fraudsters are known to request personal information such as Passport details to make the scam appear legitimate.

"It is horrible to think that your personal details could be used without your knowledge. Do your own background checks be certain of who you are dealing with but be very suspicious if you can’t meet the landlord in person," warned Sgt Leetch.