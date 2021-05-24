Community service for Limerick man had drugs and knife

A COUNTY Limerick man who was caught with drugs on two separate occasions​ will avoid a prison sentence if he completes 120 hours of community service.

Jonathan Kenneally, aged 32, of Lacka, Broadford was before Newcastle West Court in relation to seizures at the Market Yard, Newcastle West on October 21, 2017 and at Old Church Street, Abbeyfeale on November 6, 2017.

During a hearing earlier this year, Inspector Andrew Lacey said the first seizure was made when gardai stopped and searched a car at around 2.40am. A “large folding knife” and more than €2,800 in cash was also seized.

Judge Mary Larkin was more drugs were seized when the defendant was stopped again in Abbeyfeale less than three weeks later.

In total, €718 worth of Cannabis Resin, €640 worth of cocaine and a small amount of cannabis was seized.

During a follow-up hearing, Judge Mary Larkin noted the defendant has been suitable for community service. However, she warned him that if he doesn't complete the 120 hours, he will be back before her and she will impose the three-month jail sentence.

The judge asked Mr Kenneally’s solicitor Eimear Griffin to outline why he was in possession of a weapon (a knife) at the time.

Ms Griffin said her client was under threat from people at the time and was in fear of his life.

“I will take that into account,” Judge Larkin said.

She imposed a sentence of 120 hours community service on the drugs possession charge but the charge of possession of a knife was taken into consideration.