Man who was drunk in Limerick town 'has moved to area with no pub'

A MAN arrested by gardai while he was extremely intoxicated and incoherent was convicted, at Newcastle West court, of two counts of being intoxicated in a public place to such an extent he was a danger to himself and others.

The two incidents involved Mariusz Liptak, who has address at Liosan, Newcastle West.

The first incident occurred at Liosan Court last April 19 when the accused was observed by gardai walking about and passing in front of an oncoming vehicle.

He pleaded guilty and was fined €100. He was fined a further €100 for a similar offence the following day, April 20 at Assumpta Park. A third incident last April 24 at Arra View was taken into consideration.

Pleading for his client, solicitor Michael O’Donnell said he had been off drink for 10 years before these incidents. But he was in a house where the atmosphere was such that he began drinking.

“He got away from that to another house,” Mr O’Donnell said.

But his client had been drinking for a period of a week when he got himself into trouble with three gardai. Mr Liptak, he told the judge, is now living in a rural area where there is no pub.