Cash 'grabbed' from Limerick woman in broad daylight

GARDAI are investigating the theft of cash from a Good Samaritan in broad daylight.

The incident, occurred in recent days at Steamboat Quay in the city centre.

"A lady, aged in her mid-twenties, was approached by another female who asked her for money. The lady opened her purse intending to hand over five euro but the thief saw her fifty euro note and she grabbed it and ran," explained divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch who is appealing to people to be vigilant and to keep their money safe when in public.

"If you are approached like this, keep walking, don’t make eye contact and don’t hand over any money. If you want to

help people who are begging you should donate to a registered charity who helps the homeless and people in need," she added.

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact them at (061) 212400.