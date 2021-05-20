Investigations ongoing following significant cash seizure in Limerick

A FILE is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions following a the seizure of a significant amount of cash at a house in Limerick city earlier this week.

Almost €17,500 was seized on Monday evening when members of the divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by members of the divisional Armed Support Unit, executed a search warrant at a house in Saint Marys Park.

The woman, aged in her 60s, was arrested at the scene and brought to Henry Street garda station where she was detained and questioned under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

A garda spokesperson has confirmed to the Limerick Leader that she has since been released and that a file will be prepared for the DPP.

Investigations are ongoing and it's understood gardai have been granted a court order to retain the seized cash to allow them carry out further enquiries into its origins.