Several people hospitalised following street fight in Limerick estate

A NUMBER of people were hospitalised following a violent brawl in a residential area of Limerick city last evening.



Gardai have confirmed they are investigating what they describe as a "public order incident" that occurred at Griffith Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston at around 8pm on Tuesday.

"Gardaí attended where approximately 10 people were involved in a fight. A number of these people were taken to hospital as a result," said a spokesperson.

It understood a large number of people had gathered in the area and there are unconfirmed reports on social media that a young child was one of those injured. However, it's understood that no serious injuries were sustained.

A significant number of gardai attended the scene of the incident and a full investigation is underway.

While several of the suspected participants have been identified no arrests have been made so far.

Garda at Roxboro Road station are investigating and are said to be following a definite line of enquiry.