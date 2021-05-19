Limerick thief targets woman with buggy on bus

GARDAI are investigating the theft of a mobile phone from a woman who was travelling on a bus with a young baby.

The incident, which occurred recently, is being highlighted to show how quickly thieves can act and to encourage people to be careful when out and about given the easing of public health restrictions.

"The lady was travelling on a bus with her baby in a buggy. She had placed her phone on the hood of the buggy and she really believed that she was watching it during the journey. However, when she got to her destination she realised that her phone was gone," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"Again, she didn’t see anybody near enough to her to pick up her phone but some thief did," she added saying the incident shows the importance of being vigilant and Keeping any valuable property on your person at all times.