Woman arrested following significant cash seizure in Limerick estate

A WOMAN is being questioned by gardai following the seizure of a significant amount of cash at a house in Limerick city.

Almost €17,500 was seized when members of the divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by the Armed Support Unit, executed a search warrant at a house in the Saint Marys Park at around 8pm on Monday.

"A woman, aged in her 60s, was arrested at the scene and brought to Henry Street garda station where she is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996," said a spokesperson.

Garda say a man, aged in his 40s, was also arrested at the house following the seizure of small quantities of suspected cocaine and cannabis herb. A weighing scales and a number of zip lock bags were also seized.

The man is currently detained at Henry Street garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.