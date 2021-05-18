Man and woman arrested following burglary in Limerick
The suspects were taken to Henry Street garda station where they were later charged
GARDAI have arrested and charged two people in relation to a burglary in Limerick city earlier this week.
At around 3pm on Monday, gardaí received reports of a possible burglary that had taken place at a house on Clare Street.
"Gardaí were informed that a man is had entered the house and stole a handbag whilst a woman stood outside and kept watch," said a spokesperson.
A description of the two suspects was circulated to all gardaí on duty in the area and a man, aged in his 30s, and a woman, aged in her 40s, were arrested a short time later in the Corbally area.
They were brought to Henry Street garda station where they were detained and questioned under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
They have since been charged and are due to appear before Limerick District Court later this Wednesday.
