Man and woman arrested following burglary in Limerick

GARDAI have arrested and charged two people in relation to a burglary in Limerick city earlier this week.

At around 3pm on Monday, gardaí received reports of a possible burglary that had taken place at a house on Clare Street.

"Gardaí were informed that a man is had entered the house and stole a handbag whilst a woman stood outside and kept watch," said a spokesperson.

A description of the two suspects was circulated to all gardaí on duty in the area and a man, aged in his 30s, and a woman, aged in her 40s, were arrested a short time later in the Corbally area.

They were brought to Henry Street garda station where they were detained and questioned under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

They have since been charged and are due to appear before Limerick District Court later this Wednesday.