Limerick taxi driver charged following seizure of cannabis worth €230k

A TAXI driver who is charged in connection with a significant drugs seizure in Limerick earlier this week has been granted conditional bail.

Kieran Canty, aged 62, of Caragh Avenue, Caherdavin appeared before a special court sitting in Ennis last night.

He faces four charges in relation to the seizure of significant quantities of cannabis and cannabis herb at locations in Limerick during the early hours of Thursday morning.

The charges include possession of the drugs for the purpose of sale or supply.

Cannabis worth around €200,000 was seized when members of the divisional drugs unit stopped and searched a car being driven by Mr Canty at Dublin Road, Castletroy at around 12.30am on Thursday.

During a follow-up search a further quantity of cannabis herb, worth an estimated €30,000, was seized at a house at Hyde Road, Prospect.

During Saturday's special court sitting, Garda Michelle Browne said Mr Canty replied "I didn't know there were drugs in the boot of the car" when he was formally charged at Henry Street garda station.

Inspector Sandra Heelan said there was no objection to bail subject to the defendant complying with a number of conditions.

Mr Canty, who was represented by barrister Liam Carroll, was ordered to live at his home address and he must sign-on daily at Henry Street garda station.

He has surrendered his passport to gardai and he must provide them with a mobile phone number.

Having granted bail, Judge Mary Larkin adjourned the matter to next Wednesday for DPP's directions.