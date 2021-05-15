Three men charged following attempted theft of catalytic converter in Limerick village

THREE men who were arrested on suspicion of attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a parked car in County Limerick are due before a special court sitting this Saturday evening, gardai have confirmed.

The three, aged in their late teens and early 20s, were arrested in Limerick city in the early hours of Friday morning.

The alarm was initially raised shortly before 12.30am when gardai received reports of a number of men attempting to take the catalytic convertor from a car in Murroe.

"Whilst attempting to take the catalytic convertor, the men were disturbed and smashed the windscreen of the car and before leaving the scene in a red Volkwagen car," said a garda spokesperson.

A description of the car was circulated and a similar car was spotted in Castletroy a short time later. "Gardaí witnessed four men get out of the car and get into another that was parked in Brookfield Hall housing estate," added the spokesperson.

As gardaí approached, the men fled the scene. Following a short foot chase three men, aged in their late teens and early 20s, were arrested. A search of the area was carried out in an attempt to arrest the fourth man but he was not located.

"Following a search of the two car, gardaí seized equipment they suspected was for use in the theft of catalytic converters. Gardaí also discovered that the red VW had false licence plates. Both cars have been seized and sent for technical examination," said the spokesperson.

The three men arrested are due before a special sitting of Ennis District Court later this Saturday evening.