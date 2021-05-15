BREAKING: Man arrested following Limerick arson attacks

GARDAI investigating two suspected arson attacks in Limerick city have arrested a man.

The two incidents occurred in the Thomondgate area in the early hours of Friday morning.

A car was set alight at around 1.30am while a local family-run business - James Slater Crash Repair - was completely destroyed by the second fire which started at around 5.30am.

Gardai attended the scene after the alarm was raised and members of the divisional scenes of crime units carried out a full technical and forensic examinations.

There was a significant development in the investigation this Saturday morning when a man.

The suspect, whose aged in his 40s, is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act,1984 at Mayorstone garda station.

Investigations are ongoing and any witnesses are being asked to come forward.

"Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Browns Quay area between 1am and 6am (on Friday), particularly drivers with dash cam footage, to contact Mayorstone Park garda station on 061-456980," said a spokesperson.