Limerick woman scammed by man claiming to be garda

GARDAI are investigating reports that a woman, living in Limerick, recently received a call from a person

who claimed to be a garda.

"The lady, whose aged in her 30s and from the city centre, received a phone call from a male reporting to be a member of An Garda Siochana. He asked for her bank details and personal details, which without thinking, she provided," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

According to gardai, the caller then asked the woman to download software onto her computer which she did. He then took

control of her bank account online and removed over €400 from her bank account.

"These criminals are very persuasive but under no circumstances will a garda ask you for your bank details or to download anything to your computer. Nobody will ask you to do that except somebody who is out to scam you of your money," warned Sgt Leetch.

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating.