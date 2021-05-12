Occupants of BMW smashed windows of home at Limerick crossroads

GARDAI are appealing for information after the occupants of a BMW car smashed a number of windows at a house in a rural part of County Limerick earlier this weel.

The criminal damage incident occurred at Culhanes Cross, Feohanagh shortly before 7pm on Monday.

"Two men in a black BMW parked up in the centre of the road. They ran into a nearby house and smashed two windows before jumping back into their car and driving off in the direction of Kilmeedy," said divisional crime prevention officer, Sergeant Ber Leetch.

It has not been disclosed if the house was occupied but there are no reports of any injuries.

Gardai in Newcastle West are investigating and they are looking for any witnesses or any motorists with dash camera footage who may have been driving in the Culhanes Cross area on Monday evening to come forward.

Newcastle West garda station can be contacted at (069) 20650.