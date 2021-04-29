Limerick gardai make third cash and drugs seizure in less than a week

A FILE is be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions following a significant drugs and cash seizure in Limerick city last evening.

As part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs, gardai from the divisional Drugs Unit executed a search warrant at a house in Hazel Avenue, Caherdavin at around 9.30pm.

"During the course of the search gardaí seized €3,800 of suspected cannabis herb and approximately €6,300 in cash. The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis," said a spokesperson.

Two man, aged in their 20s and late teens, were arrested at the scene and brought to Henry Street garda station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

They were later released and file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Last night's seizure was the third in less than a week in Limerick city.