Limerick gardai make third cash and drugs seizure in less than a week
The latest seizure was made on Wednesday evening
A FILE is be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions following a significant drugs and cash seizure in Limerick city last evening.
As part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs, gardai from the divisional Drugs Unit executed a search warrant at a house in Hazel Avenue, Caherdavin at around 9.30pm.
"During the course of the search gardaí seized €3,800 of suspected cannabis herb and approximately €6,300 in cash. The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis," said a spokesperson.
Two man, aged in their 20s and late teens, were arrested at the scene and brought to Henry Street garda station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
They were later released and file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Last night's seizure was the third in less than a week in Limerick city.