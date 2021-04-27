Limerick cyclist injured in 'hit and run' incident

GARDAI are seeking witnesses to a 'hit and run' incident on the outskirts of Limerick city a week ago today.

On Tuesday, April 20, a cyclist was struck by a car on the Rosbrien Road between 12pm and 1pm.

"Fortunately, the cyclist did not suffer serious injuries. The car kept going and did not stop. The only description of the car that we have , is that it was a black car and that it was last seen going in the direction of Old Crescent Rugby Club on

the Rosbrien Road," said Garda John Finnerty.

Gardai have not confirmed of the cyclist was a man or a woman and the collision is being investigated by members of the Roads Policing Unit at Henry Street garda station.

Any witnesses or anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and who may have dash-cam footage are asked to make the footage available to gardai.

Henry Street garda station can be contacted at (061) 212400.