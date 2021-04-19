Limerick garda assaulted by prisoner in rear of patrol car

A prisoner struck a garda in the rear of a patrol car as he was being taken to Henry Street garda station following his arrest.

Eriks Koleda, aged 23, of The Haymarket, Cathedral Place, Limerick was fined after he pleaded guilty to a charge of assault.

Inspector Pat Brennan told Kilmallock Court the incident happened a short time after an off-duty garda observed an intoxicated male drinking a can of beer.

“He got into a car, drove off at speed with no lights on. He (the garda) contacted Henry Street garda station,” said Insp Brennan.

The court heard that Mr Koleda was later arrested by Garda Eoin Dillon and that while en route to Henry Street station "a slight struggle" took place in the rear seat of the car.

"Garda Dillon was struck in the chest,” said Insp Brennan.

Michael O’Donnell, solicitor for Mr Koleda, said his client is very apologetic for his behaviour.

“On the day he didn’t know whether he was coming or going. He had an amount of drink. He is a 23-year-old Latvian national,” said Mr O’Donnell.

The solicitor added that Mr Koldea had received some sad family news earlier that day.

“He drank a lot of cider. He has learned his lesson,” said Mr O’Donnell.

Judge Patricia Harney said Garda Dillon has not made much of the incident.

“I have to take account of that,” said Judge Harney, who fined Mr Koldea €250 for assault.