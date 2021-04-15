Revenue officers seize drugs destined for Limerick

REVENUE officers have seized a variety of drugs which were destined for a number of addresses in Limerick.

During routine operations and with the assistance of detector dog Bailey, officers seized illegal drugs with an estimated value of over €127,000 at Dublin Mail Centre on Tuesday.

"In total, over 5kgs of various types of drugs such as herbal cannabis, cannabis edibles, cannabis resin, methamphetamine, heroin and butane honey oil were seized as well as over 2,800 tablets such as Zopiclone, Benzodiazepine, Diazepam and Zolpidem," said a spokesperson.

The illegal drugs were discovered in parcels that originated in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, Austria and Canada.

While some were destined for addresses in Limerick, more were destined for addresses in Dublin, Meath, Wicklow, Waterford, Tipperary, Kildare, Wexford, Galway, Leitrim, Cork, Donegal, Kerry and Scotland.

The parcels were declared as items such as food stuffs, metal cars, dog equipment, baseball helmet, health care products and supplements.

Revenue says the seizures were part of ongoing operations targeting the supply of illegal tobacco products and the importation of illegal drugs.

"If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling they can contact Revenue in confidence on the confidential free phone number 1800 295 295," said a spokesperson.