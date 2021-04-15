Gardai investigate theft of cash from Limerick church

GARDAI are reminding priests and sacristans to ensure that money boxes are secure in churches which they are responsible for.

While public Masses are not permitted during the current Level 5 restrictions, most churches are still open every day for private worship.

Divisional Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Ber Leetch says gardai recently received a complaint that the contents of a money box at St Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue in the city were taken.

"This happened on April 8 at around lunchtime," she said.

"Check that the money box cannot be removed or cannot be opened. It’s no harm for all churches to have their security reviewed so contact your local Garda station for advice," added Sgt Leetch.

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating the theft.