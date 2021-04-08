Windscreen smashed as tree trunk is thrown at moving car in Limerick

GARDAI are appealing for information after a tree trunk was thrown at a moving car in Limerick city.

The incident happened at St Patrick's Hill, off the Dublin Round at around 8pm on Easter Saturday.

"The car was a beige Skoda Octavia Hatchback, a youth picked up a tree trunk and smashed it off the car window resulting in the window being broken into bits," said Garda John Finnerty.

Gardai say there were a number of youths in the area at the time of the incident and they are appealing to anyone with saw what happened to contact them.

"If you were one of them and you viewed this occurrence then please contact Henry Street garda station. We are

anxious to progress this investigation," he said.

Henry Street station can be contacted at (061) 212400.