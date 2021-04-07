Limerick gardai warn thieves are targeting caravans ahead of 'staycation summer'

GARDAI are warning that caravans are being targeted by criminals given the likely restrictions of foreign holidays this simmer.

While some overseas travel may be allowed later in the summer, many people are beginning to plan staycations or camping trips.

"Covid-19 level five restrictions are still in place but we all dream of a holiday break in the coming months. It’s likely that we will enjoy a staycation so caravans are very attractive now to criminals," said crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"They know that they are easy to sell on and make money from them. If you are thinking of purchasing a caravan only buy it from a reputable source or you could be buying a stolen caravan," she added.

Gardai are warning that they are aware of reports of parts being stolen from caravans and camper-vans.

In one incident a side window was removed from a caravan that was parked in the garden of a house.

"Clearly the thief needed a replacement window and simply helped himself. It’s a good idea to inspect your caravan regularly for any signs of an attempted break-in, park it as close to your home as possible and install sensor lighting," said Sgt Leetch.

Gardai are also recommending that caravan owners consider installing alarm and tracking systems.