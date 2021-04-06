Limerick man arrested and charged following hijacking on Easter Sunday

A MAN has been arrested and charged by gardai investigating a hijacking incident in Limerick city on Easter Sunday.

According to investigating gardai, the incident occurred at around 5pm at O'Malley Park, Southill.

"A man was sitting in his car when he was asked for a lift by another man, which he agreed to. At some stage during the journey the passenger threatened the driver with what is believed to be a knife and demanded he drive him to Portlaoise," said a garda spokesperson.

"The driver managed to jump from the car as they approached a petrol station in Portlaoise. He received minor injuries but did not require medical treatment at the time," added the spokesperson who confirmed the driver immediately reported the matter to gardaí.

An investigation was launched and a 28-year-old man was arrested in the Tallaght area of Dublin shortly after 9pm on Sunday.

The man, who is from Limerick, was brought to Roxboro Road garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before a special sitting of Kilmallock District Court later this Tuesday.