Limerick gardai issue warning as online buyers are defrauded out of cash

GARDAI are warning people to be vigilant when buying products which they see advertised online or on social media.

In one recent incident, which is under investigation, a man paid €6,000 for a car into an English bank account. However, gardai subsequently established the car, which was also to be delivered, had been advertised on a fake Facebook page.

"The car never arrived and the gentleman has since failed to make contact with the seller," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

In a separate incident, another man applied for a loan online and was told he had to pay a deposit which included fees of just over €2,000.

"This deposit was to prove that he was capable of repaying the loan, the man paid over the money. He has now realised that he paid his money into a fraudulent bank account and he is out of pocket," said Sgt Leetch.

"In both of these scams the men failed to make proper checks to ensure that the sites were real and legitimate. Don’t pay over any money unless you know exactly who is receiving it," she warned.