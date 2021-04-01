Man arrested following burglary at Limerick business premises

GARDAI investigating a burglary in Limerick city last night have arrested a man.

Shortly before 7pm on Wednesday, gardaí from Henry Street received reports that a business premises on Gerald Griffin Street have been entered.

"Gardaí attended and began investigating. As a result of initial enquiries gardaí arrested a man, aged in his 30s, on Lower Gerald Griffin Street later in the evening," said a spokesperson.

The suspect is currently detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.