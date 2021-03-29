BREAKING: Man arrested and charged following aggravated burglary in Limerick village

A MAN is due in court later this morning after he was charged in connection with an aggravated burglary at a private home in County Limerick over the weekend.

Gardaí in Askeaton, who are investigating the incident, say the suspect was arrested a short time after the alarm was raised on Sunday morning.

"At approximately 7am, a man gained access to the home and proceeded to threaten the resident of the property with a knife. The occupant of the property did not require medical treatment," said a spokesperson.

A man, aged in his mid 30s, was arrested a short distance away. He was taken to Henry Street garda station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Limerick District Court later this morning.

Investigations are continuing and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.