Modest increase in the number of Covid fines issued by Limerick gardai

GARDAI in Limerick issued just 37 fines for breaches of Covid-19 regulations, over the past week, it has been confirmed.

According to figures, released by An Garda Siochana, a total of 1,150 Fixed Charge Notices were issued across the division up to close of business on Thursday.

Despite the modest week-on-week increase, the number of fines issued in Limerick since mid-December is the fourth-highest in the country.

Nationally, An Garda Síochána has issued more than 16,000 fines in relation to a range of Covid-19 breaches including non-essential travel and attending or organising a house party.

More than half (53%) of all fines have been issued to individuals aged between 18 and 25 while 44% of all fines have been issued at the weekend.

Commenting on the latest figures, Deputy Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon said gardai appealed to people to comply with the public health regulations.

"Unfortunately, despite the constant public health advice, we are still seeing people attending house parties and other large social gatherings. Going to such gatherings puts yourself, your loved ones, and everyone else you come into contact with after of getting Covid-19. Everyone has a role to play in this. The best way of keeping safe this weekend is to stay home. If you are going out, please stay within your 5km, limit your contacts with others, maintain social distancing, and regularly wash your hands," she said.

In addition to the issuing of fines a number of people have already appeared before the courts in Limerick in relation to alleged breaches of Covid-19 regulations.