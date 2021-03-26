Gardai investigate complaint that Limerick worker's bank card was photographed by would-be thief

GARDAI are advising people to be vigilant about where they leave their bank cards when they are not in their possession.

It follows a recent incident where attempts were made to use a card, which the owner believes may have been photographed by a would-be thief.

"The lady who was at work left her handbag containing her purse in a staff locker but the locker was not locked and any number of staff had access to it," said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"She got on with her day but later received a notification from her online banking to her phone that a number of attempts had been made to use her bank card to purchase items online. When she checked her purse she found her card and couldn’t understand how anybody got the card details," she added.

The crime prevention officers says the woman, who cancelled her card, thinks it’s possible that somebody got access to her

purse and took a photo of her bank cards, back and front - giving them the details required to make a purchase online.

"I don’t know if this is how her bank details were obtained but you must protect your bank card details at all times and never leave your bank cards or personal property out of your sight unless they are locked up safe and sound," she stated.