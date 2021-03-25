Significant quantity of tools stolen from car parked in Limerick suburb

GARDAI are investigating the theft of a "large number of tools" from several locations in Limerick over the past week.

According to detectives, some of the tools were stolen from the garden shed of a home while others were taken from a parked car.

In one incident a number of tools, including two electric saws, were taken from a garden shed in the Singland Road area.

"The owner reported this and within a short time gardai discovered a stolen car which had been abandoned in the area. When they searched it they found the tools and were able to return them to the owner," said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

In a separate incident, a considerable amount of power tools were taken from the boot of a car which had been overnight.

Gardai say it was subsequently established that the the car. which was parked in the Castletroy area, had not been properly locked.

"All of his tools were stolen including a DeWalt drill and grinder. If you cannot remove items of value from your car ensure that the car is correctly locked by checking the door handle and park it as near to your home as possible in a well light area," said Sgt Leetch.