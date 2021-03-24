Gardai investigate burglary at Limerick school

GARDAI are appealing for information following the theft of a computer from a Limerick school earlier this month.

JFK national school on the Ennis Road in the city was broken into sometime during St. Patrick’s night.

"It would appear that the burglars entered through a window and took a computer," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

The burglary was discovered the following morning when the school reopened following the bank holiday.

In a separate incident a commercial unit at Eastway Business Park was entered through a rear roller door and an amount of tools were taken.

"There are a large number of windows and doors in both of these premises so it’s vital to physically check that each point of entry is securely locked before you leave it unattended," added Sgt Leetch.