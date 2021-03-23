Pet dog snatched from garden of Limerick home

GARDAI are investigating the attempted theft of a pet dog from the front garden of a house on the outskirts of the city.

According to gardai, the owner of the dog - a lady in her 60’s - had just left the King Charles into her front garden when the incident occurred.

"Suddenly a young male ran into her garden, picked up her dog and ran down the road. The owner ran after him without thinking of her own safety. Eventually the male put the dog down and the owner found it safe but frightened a short distance away," said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

The crime prevention officer says she's highlighting the incident to show how quick thieves can be and to appeal to dog owners to be vigilant.

"You also need to prevent your dog from harming anybody or another animal. Gardai received a report from a dog

owner that her dog was attacked by another dog. It happened when they walked passed the gate of a house and the attacking dog actually broke his lead, got to the dog and injured it. The owner had to bring her dog to the vet. The owner of

the attacking dog accepted responsibility and agreed to pay the vets fees," she said.

By law, every dog must have a license, must wear a collar and should be chipped.