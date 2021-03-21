Limerick drug user told he is “putting money in criminals' pockets”

A YOUNG Kilmallock man who pleaded guilty to possession of drugs is “putting money in criminals pockets”, said a judge.

Martin Ward, aged 25, of Deebert Park, Kilmallock pleaded guilty to the possession of cannabis at the local court. Inspector Pat Brennan said gardai carried out a search under warrant of Mr Ward’s home on December 19, 2019.

“Cannabis valued at €260 was recovered,” said Insp Brennan, who added that Mr Ward has three previous convictions.

Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Ward, said his client was in a very bad car accident in 2012. “He suffered serious injuries. He effectively turned to cannabis as a painkiller. He hasn’t come to the attention of gardai since this incident,” said Mr Power.

Judge Patricia Harney said something led gardai to Mr Ward’s door that night.

“He can’t keep doing it. I can’t give him carte blanche. He is funding the murder and rampages we are seeing on the streets,” said Judge Harney. Mr Power said Mr Ward has stopped using cannabis.

“He is putting money in criminals pockets. He can’t continue to flagrantly break the law. If he comes before me again he is facing a prison sentence,” said Judge Harney, who imposed a €150 fine.