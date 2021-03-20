Limerick man ‘experimented with cannabis for pain relief’

CANNABIS valued at €20 was found in a man’s sitting room during a garda raid, Kilmallock Court heard.

John Kelly, aged 44, of Deebert Park, Kilmallock pleaded guilty to the possession of cannabis at the local court.

On December 19, 2019, Inspector Pat Brennan said gardai carried out a search under warrant of Mr Kelly’s home.

“€20 of cannabis was found in the sitting room,” said Insp Brennan, who added that Mr Kelly has four previous convictions but none for drugs.

Ted McCarthy, solicitor for Mr Kelly, said his client is on disability allowance. “He experimented with cannabis for pain relief. It didn’t end well for him with gardai arriving at his door,” said Mr McCarthy.

Judge Patricia Harney ordered Mr Kelly to pay €150 to the court poor box.