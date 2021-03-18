Cash seized during Limerick drugs search forfeited to State

A QUANTITY of cash which was seized during a search of a house in Limerick city has been forfeited to the State.

Making a Police Property Application, Garda Sinead Galvin told Limerick District Court €755 was seized along with a quantity of cannabis herb during the search on September 13, 2019.

The property is located at College Avenue, Moyross and the occupant made admissions at the time relating to the sale and supply of drugs.

Garda Galvin told Judge Patricia Harney she was making the application as she believes the money seized was the proceeds of drug dealing.

The owner, she added, was notified of the court application and indicated he would not be opposing it.

Judge Harney directed that the money be forfeited to the State.