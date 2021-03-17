Prison sentence for Limerick motorist caught driving without insurance for sixth time

A MOTORIST who was caught driving without insurance for the sixth time has been sentenced to one month's imprisonment.

Ali Asar Haudhry, aged 47, who has an address at Ard na Luachra, Lower Park, Corbally was before Limerick District Court to face multiple charges relating to an incident at Dublin Road, Limerick on November 8, 2018.

Sergeant Michelle Leahy said while operating a checkpoint at 12.40am, gardai stopped a Toyota Corolla which was being driven by the defendant.

She said the vehicle was not taxed and did not have a valid NCT. It was subsequently established that Mr Haudhry was not insured.

While he has a number of previous convictions, the defendant was not disqualified on the night he was stopped.

Solicitor Darach McCarthy said his client, a married father of four, "should have known better" and that he is no longer driving and has no intention of doing so again.

He added that his client, who is originally from Pakistan, is currently unemployed and has limited means.

Imposing sentence, Judge Patricia Harney said she was horrified at Mr Haudhry previous record and she commented that his behaviour on the night was outrageous.

In addition to the one month prison sentence, she imposed fines totalling €750 and a ten year disqualification.

An appeal has been lodged.