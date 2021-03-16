Man arrested following drugs seizure in Kerry town
The suspect is detained at Tralee garda station
A MAN has been arrested following the seizure of €45,000 of worth of suspected drugs in County Kerry.
At around 11.30pm on Monday, Gardaí the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by Tralee Gardaí, executed a search warrant at an apartment on Upper Castle Street, Tralee.
"During the search Gardaí seized eights bottles containing suspected xanax tablets with an estimated street value of €8,000. As Gardaí continued the search the found €37,200 of suspected cocaine that had been split into 19 bags," said a garda spokesperson.
During the search gardaí also seized a number of mobile phones and a weighing scales. All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.
A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and was brought to Tralee garda station.
He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
