Man arrested following drugs seizure in Kerry town

A MAN has been arrested following the seizure of €45,000 of worth of suspected drugs in County Kerry.

At around 11.30pm on Monday, Gardaí the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by Tralee Gardaí, executed a search warrant at an apartment on Upper Castle Street, Tralee.

"During the search Gardaí seized eights bottles containing suspected xanax tablets with an estimated street value of €8,000. As Gardaí continued the search the found €37,200 of suspected cocaine that had been split into 19 bags," said a garda spokesperson.

During the search gardaí also seized a number of mobile phones and a weighing scales. All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and was brought to Tralee garda station.

He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.