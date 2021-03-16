Young man charged with deception over 'fraudulent sale' of face masks to Limerick shops

A YOUNG man who is accused of fraudulently offering to sell boxes of face masks to a number of Limerick shops has been charged with deception.

Joseph McDonagh, 21, who lives in a caravan at Drumbiggle Road, Ennis, County Clare appeared before Limerick District Court after he was charged with four offences contrary to section 6 of the Theft and Fraud Offences Act.

The charges relate to incidents which are alleged to have occurred at four different retail premises in Limerick city on January 29, last.

Sergeant Michelle Leahy told the court there was no objection to bail subject to Mr McDonagh complying with a number of bail conditions including that he stays out of Limerick.

Adjourning the matter to the end of May, Judge Patricia Harney also directed that the defendant have no contact with any of the alleged injured parties.

"That includes snapchat, social media and texts," she warned.

The matter is to proceed summarily before the district court.