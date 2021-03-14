Judge 'shocked and horrified' over public order incident at Limerick hospital during pandemic

A YOUNG man who was arrested for public order offences twice in the same day is to be "given a chance" a judge has said.

Craig O'Halloran, 23, of Oakfield Raheen was before Limerick District Court after he pleaded guilty to charges relating to separate incidents which occurred on November 21, last.

Sergeant Michelle Leahy said the first incident happened outside the Inver service station at Dublin Road, Limerick at around 1.30am.

She said gardai received reports of a man causing annoyance to customers and staff and that Mr O'Halloran was verbally abusive and aggressive towards gardai when they arrived.

The second incident happened at the emergency department at University Hospital Limerick a number of hours after he was released from garda custody.

Sgt Leahy told Judge Patricia Harney the defendant was removed by security and that he was "extraordinarily intoxicated and abusive" when gardai arrived.

Solicitor John Herbert accepted what happened was "not a good look" but he asked the court to note his client has no previous convictions. He also asked her to note he was under the influence of drink and drugs on the night,

Judge Harney said she regards the incident at UHL as very serious given that it occurred in the middle of a pandemic.

"To say I'm shocked and horrified is almost and understatement," she commented.

However, given the defendant's age and his previous good record she said she was willing to give him a chance.

She adjourned the matter to May to facilitate the preparation of a Probation Report.

"It's very much in his interests that he cooperate (with the Probation Service)," she told Mr Herbert.