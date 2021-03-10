BREAKING: Man arrested following serious road collision in Limerick

GARDAI investigating a serious road collision in Limerick city earlier this week have a arrested a man.

The collision occurred at around 11.20pm on Monday at Ballinacurra Road, Dooradoyle near the Crescent Shopping Centre.

A pedestrian, a man aged in his 20s, who was struck by a car still remains in a critical condition at University Hospital Limerick.

The driver of the car failed to remain at scene which remained sealed off for most of Tuesday to facilitate forensic and technical examinations.

Gardaí say they have now arrested a man in relation to the collision.

Aged in his 20s, he was arrested this morning and is currently detained at Roxboro Road garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí have also renewed their appeal for anyone who was in the Childers Road/Ballinacurra Road area or in the vicinity of the Ballykeeffe roundabout near the Crescent Shopping Centre between 11.15pm and 11.30pm on Monday night to contact them.

Gardaí are particularly appealing to any road users who may have camera footage to contact Roxboro Road garda station on 061-214340.

A separate investigation have been launched by the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission.