More than €500,000 worth of illegal drugs seized in Limerick this year

MORE than half-a-million euro worth of illegal drugs have been seized in Limerick so far this year, gardai have revealed.

Updating members of the Limerick Joint Policing Committee, Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche said 29 search warrants under Section 26 of the Misuse of Drugs Act were executed across the Limerick division up to the end of February.

As of February 28, the total estimated value of drugs seized in 2021 was €382.447. Last week, drugs worth more than €160,000 were seized during separate operations in St Mary's Park, Moyross and Castletroy.

Figures collated by the divisional drugs unit show that cocaine accounts for nearly half of all seizures so far this year while nearly €200,000 worth of cannabis has also been seized. A further €40,000 worth of cannabis plants have been found.

Other drugs seized in smaller quantities include ecstasy, heroin, prescription tablets, ketamine, crack cocaine, amphetamine and cannabis oil.

More than €50,000 in cash, which gardai believe is related to drug dealing, has also been seized in Limerick so far this year.

Several people have been arrested since the beginning of the year and a number are before the courts.