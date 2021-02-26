Investigation underway after man threatens to 'burn down' caravan at Limerick halting site

An investigation is underway after a man armed with a sledgehammer allegedly threatened to burn down a caravan in Limerick city overnight.

Up to 20 gardai including members of the armed Regional Support Unit responded to reports of a serious incident at Clonlong Halting Site, Southill around midnight.

A garda spokesperson said they responded to alleged reports of a man in the area with a sledgehammer in Southill. The Leader understands he was making threats to burn down his caravan.

"Upon arrival at the scene, gardaí found no man as described present. No arrests were made and investigations are ongoing," said a garda spokesperson.

Limerick Fire and Rescue Service were also called. One appliance was dispatched at 12.30am and returned to Mulgrave Street at 1am.